Eden native Alex Iafallo returns home, nets assist in Kings’ win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The last time the Kings won in Buffalo, Alex Iafallo was nine years old.

Playing in his first game back home, in a building he frequently cheered on the Blue & Gold, the Eden native recorded an assist as the Kings beat the Sabres 4- to earn their first win in Buffalo in 15 years.

“My buddy is in the corner by the Zamboni door and I just kind of looked at him for a second,” Iafallo said after the Kings opened up a 3-0 lead. “It was a pretty cool feeling and a nice play by (Dustin Brown) to me the puck and just had to give it to (Anze Kopitar) there.”

“He’s a hard worker. He skates really well, he’s making plays,” added LA captain Anze Kopitar, who scored his 25th goal of the season on Iaffalo’s assist. “His forechecking ability is very good so it’s actually very easy to play with him. It’s nice to play with him.”

The NHL rookie had a strong contingent of family and friends in attendance — there was even an “Eden Loves Iafallo” and several cutouts of his face.

“There was a lot of people. I’m thankful for them here,” he said. “It gives you goosebumps. It’s what you always dream of.”

Everyone loves Alex Iafallo ❤ pic.twitter.com/9mqS2Aiy5C — LA Kings (@LAKings) February 17, 2018

The 24-year-old, who went undrafted after playing college hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, signed with the Kings as free agent in April. With his assist Saturday he now has 20 points in 56 games.

“Everything kind of came into place. I can thank a lot of people that helped me along the way. I had a good summer and I came into training camp with a hardworking mindset and playing my game and things have worked out great,” he added. “I have to keep doing my job and staying positive.”

Meanwhile for the Sabres, while they made it interesting in the third period, it was mostly an uninspiring effort. When asked why it was so easy for the Kings to push the Sabres around in the first 40 minutes, Head Coach Phil Housley didn’t mince words.

“I don’t think our guys were ready to play. It’s really disappointing,” he said. “I thought we were making some strides, I thought we had a blip in Ottawa but when we had opportunities to execute we didn’t execute. We go into the second period and it’s 1-0 to regroup. A couple turnovers, a lack of execution and they were able to finish. In the third period, it’s over at that point.”

After giving up four goals, three of which came on three shots in a five minute span near the end of the second period, Robin Lehner was pulled in favor of Chad Johnson to start the third.

“It felt that way,” Lehner said of the team not being ready to play. “That sucked.”

“We talk about in the room, we talked about it all the time,” Jason Pominville added. “It’s extremely frustration and a lot of things are said in the room but until you go out there and do it, it’s not going to change. It’s up to use in here to go out and execute. It’s a decision you make whether you’re on board or not. For us to have success, we need everyone to be on board.”

The Sabres return to action Monday when they host the Washington Capitals. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m. at Keybank Center.