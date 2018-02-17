Police warn of scam, people impersonating water authority employees

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A scam alert is putting neighbors in Orchard Park on high alert. Police say someone is impersonating Erie County Water Authority workers to get inside people’s homes. Officers say this isn’t the first time this has happened.

For Helena Boronkay this latest case of a home burglary scam hits too close to home.

“This is a very quiet street, not a whole lot of dollars floating on this street,” said Helena Boronkay.

She says now she’s even more guarded.

“I don’t let anybody in, no,” said Boronkay.

She says she recently heard of scammers who took advantage of one of her neighbors in Orchard Park.

“That’s unfortunate,” said Boronkay.

What’s more unfortunate, police say the thieves stole thousands of dollars in cash and collective coins from one homeowner earlier this month.

“He was saving for a roof for his house. That was his, I don’t know if you could say his life savings, but something he had been saving for for a sometime. So, it impacts the whole community,” said Lt. Pat McMaster with Orchard Park police.

Police say now for the second time, a man has been impersonating the Erie County Water Authority in order to get inside people’s homes and steal cash, jewelry or other valuables.

“We have a lot of elderly people in this town. They tend to be sometimes vulnerable and they prey on them for that reason,” said Lt. McMaster.

Officers say a man claims to be from the ‘New York State Water Authority,’ which doesn’t exist and asks to check the water meters.

“The Erie County Water Authority has assured us that they don’t make unannounced visits unless there is a major water main break,” said Lt. McMaster.

Erie County Water Authority says its workers travel in white vehicles with a blue decal on both sides. They also wear blue uniforms with a blue emblem and all employees carry a photo ID badge.

Police say if someone approaches your door and you don’t feel comfortable, don’t open it. The water authority says it won’t make visits unannounced.

Officers say there reports of the same scam in the town of Aurora. Anyone who is approached by these scammers should call police Orchard Park police at (716) 662-6444.