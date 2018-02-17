Tonawanda hit-and-run sends man in wheelchair to ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is in critical condition after being struck by a car Friday evening, according to Town of Tonawanda Police.

Police say a man in a motorized wheelchair was hit just before 6 p.m. on Friday in the area of Vulcan St. near the GM Plant.

He suffered a possible head and chest injury and was taken to ECMC in an ambulance.

Any witnesses to the collision or anyone with information is asked to contact Tonawanda Police at 879-6613 and their confidential tip line at 879-6606.