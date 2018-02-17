UB women knock off Akron, punch ticket to MAC tournament

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The UB Women’s Basketball team continued its run of dominance, knocking of Akron 85-71 and earning a bye to the quarterfinals of the MAC Tournament in Cleveland in March.

Summer Hemphill led the way with 18 points and nine rebounds as the Bulls picked up their fifth straight win to improve to 21-4 overall and 12-2 MAC play.  The 12 wins in conference action are their most in program history.  UB also improved to 10-0 on home court this season.

UB returns to action Wednesday, February 21, when they travel to Bowling Green.

