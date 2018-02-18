Canisius, Niagara fall on the road

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Isaiah Reese had a chance at the buzzer to lift Canisius to a seventh straight victory — but his attempt was blocked by Rider in an 83-82 loss to the Broncos.

Reese finished with 23 points while Niagara Falls native Jermaine Crumpton powered the Griffs with 24.  Trailing by four at the half, Crumpton scored nine straight points to open the second stanza to give Canisius a 53-49 lead with a little more than 17 minutes to play.

Prior to his miss at the buzzer, Reese connected on a three pointer to pull Canisius within 83-82.

The Griffs are now 19-10 overall (13-3 MAAC). They return to the court Wednesday, when they travel to Big 4 foe Niagara.

*****

Playing in their first game without Matt Scott, Niagara fell on the road to Manhattan 82-72.  Scott was injured in the Purple Eagles’ comeback win over Iona on Friday.

Kahlil Dukes led the way for Niagara, pouring in a team high 20 points. Marvin Prochet 17 while Keleaf Tate and James Towns each chipped in with 10.

Niagara is back in action Wednesday when they host Big 4 foe Canisius.  The Purple Eagles beat the Griffs 105-89 in their first meeting of the season.

 

