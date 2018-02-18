Czechs beat Swiss 4-1 for 3rd win in Olympic hockey

Michal Repik, of the Czech Republic, shoots the puck past goalie Jonas Hiller (1), of Switzerland, for a goal as Roman Horak (51), of the Czech Republic, watches during the first period of the preliminary round of the men's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) The Czech Republic will finish top of Group A in the Olympic hockey tournament after beating Switzerland 4-1 on Sunday.

Dominik Kubalik scored the game-winning goal for the Czech Republic three minutes into the third period. Michal Repik had put the Czechs ahead in the first period, though Thomas Rufenacht soon responded with a goal for Switzerland.

Roman Cervenka and Repik ensured the win with empty-netters.

Czech goaltender Pavel Francouz allowed one goal from 29 shots in his third game of the tournament.

It was the third win for the Czechs, who had earlier beaten South Korea 2-1 before winning 3-2 in a shootout against Canada.

