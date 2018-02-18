Death of Buffalo man found on ice in Pennsylvania bay ruled accidental

ERIE, Pa. (AP modified) — Authorities say the death of a Buffalo man found on the ice in Presque Isle Bay in northwestern Pennsylvania has been ruled accidental.

The Erie County Coroner says the body of 65-year-old Thomas Fields of Buffalo was recovered at the foot of Dobbins Landing on Saturday morning.

Coroner Lyell Cook says Fields, a former Erie resident, was visiting family but wandered away at about midnight. Erie police say surveillance video shows him alone when he fell from the dock just after 6 a.m. Saturday.

Someone passing by spotted the body shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday. Cook said Fields died of hypothermia.