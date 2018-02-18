Wildcats win 5th straight, top Queens 69-57

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Daemen Wildcats picked up their fifth straight win on Sunday, knocking off Queens College 69-57 to improve to 19-7 overall.

Andrew Sischo led the way scoring 13 of his 19 points in second half. Breon Harris chipped in with 18 while Darius Garvin added 12 in the victory.

Tied at 50 with a little more than seven minutes to play in the game, the duo of Sischo and Harris powered the Wildcats on a 19-7 run to end the game to secure the win.

Daemen closes out the regular season with trips to LIU-Post and NYIT Feb. 23 and Feb. 25.

