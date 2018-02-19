Alden woman accused of driving drunk with child in vehicle

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Alden woman has been charged with driving drunk with a child in the vehicle.

Deanna Carhart, 47, was stopped by New York State police on Crittenden Rd. this past Sunday. Troopers say she failed to stop at a stop sign and was speeding.

According to officers, Carhart’s blood-alcohol content was 0.10 percent. She was charged with aggravated DWI with a child (Leandra’s Law) since there was a 9-year-old with her, Troopers say.

Following the incident, the child was turned over to a family member.

Carhart will return to court at a later time.

