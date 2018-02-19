Couple and their dogs rescued from Letchworth Gorge

LETCHWORTH, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Park police say a Buffalo-area couple and their two dogs were rescued from the Letchworth Gorge.

Officers, state police and fire officials responded to the area of the Hogsback overlook shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

There, officials say a dog slipped in an icy area, broke away from their leash and ended up in the ravine. The second dog broke free and followed the first one.

The couple reacted, following the dogs in an attempt to help them up, but they could not.

State Park police say one of the people was able to meet rescuers when they got to the scene, but the dogs and the other person were roughly halfway down the 400-foot Letchworth State Park gorge.

Officials described the gorge as “extremely steep and wooded for approximately 200 feet before it transitions to a sheer vertical shale wall several hundred feet to the bottom.”

Rescuers used rope systems to first bring the second person up, and then the dogs.

“Working through difficult circumstances including vertical rises, blown down trees, and icy conditions, the rescuers were able to reunite the 100 plus pound mastiff with his owners and bulldog companion,” State Park police said.

Neither the people or dogs suffered significant injuries.