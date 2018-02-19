Curious about curling? Buffalo Curling Club to host open house event this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – If you’ve watched curling in this year’s Winter Olympics and want to try it out, the Buffalo Curling Club has an opportunity for you.

The indoor curling facility is hosting an “Olympic Open House & Try” this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests will learn about the sport and will be able to try their hand at it, no experience or equipment necessary.

The event will also include food trucks, raffles, and wine tasting.

Pre-registration is recommended and can be found here. Admission is $5.

The Buffalo Curling Club is located at 91 Buffalo China Road in Buffalo. For m,ore information, visit http://buffalocurlingclub.org/.