Elementary school students teach us about the presidents

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Even though students are off this President’s Day, we are putting them to the test.

“George Washington was the first president of the United States,” said Lily, a first grader.

“Our president is now Donald Trump and our old one was Barack Obama,” said Jovani, in second grade.

“Lincoln,” names Raelynn.

“Someone shot and killed him,” said Lily.

That’s one of the interesting facts students know about Lincoln. Some other students have other diddies about the presidents.

“I know George Washington used to take money!” claims Michael, in second grade. “The United States thing of tea that was famous and then it became the biggest cup of tea.”

The elementary school students believe the president has a lot to do.

“He probably sits at the White House and then goes on the news,” said Thomas.

“They try to help the world and keep us safe,” said Raelynn.

“He is really busy,” said Carmine, adding he doesn’t want to be the president because he thinks they can’t have any fun.

No matter who holds the office, the students understand it’s important to learn about them.

“They’re really fun to learn about and they’re in the past but Donald Trump, nope, he’s still here,” said Michael.