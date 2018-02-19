Jamestown firefighter charged after domestic incident

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown firefighter was arrested following a domestic dispute in the city.

On Saturday night, Jamestown police officers responded to an Alfred St. residence after receiving a report of a situation involving a handgun.

Police say they spoke with the victim after she ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

According to officers, her boyfriend, Ryan DiDomenico, 35, was in a physical altercation with her, and “held her down on the floor against her will.”

Police say DiDomenico brandished a handgun and fired a round into a wall while his girlfriend was on the floor.

Authorities say that the victim tried to call 911, but DiDomenico took her phone, forcing her to run out of the residence.

DiDomenico was charged with menacing, unlawful imprisonment, reckless endangerment, criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal mischief.