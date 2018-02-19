Lehner day-to-day, Baptiste returns to the lineup Vs. Caps

Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner of Sweden stops a shot in practice before an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With the trade deadline a week away, and with several teams in the market for a netminder, Sabres Head Coach Phil Housley brushed aside the notion Robin Lehner could miss extended time with a lower body injury.

“It’s just one of those things that’s built up and taking a day off today,” Housley said ahead of Monday’s game against the Washington Capitals.  “It’s just a day-to-day thing but we thought it’s important he should rest today.”

With the Sabres second to last in the league standings, Lehner’s name first surfaced in trade rumors in December.

Chad Johnson will start in net, with Linus Ullmark (who was called up Monday morning) serving as his backup for the team’s 3 p.m. faceoff with the Caps.

Winger Nick Baptiste will be back in the lineup after sitting in Buffalo’s loss to the Kings on Saturday.  After a disappointing effort against Ottawa, Housley said he thought Baptiste took a step back against the Senators.

“I’d like to see him use his speed against any team,” Housley joked.  “I think Nick has done a terrific job since he’s been up here. I think he’ll be ready to go and have a good response today.”

Since joining the Sabres in January, Baptiste has two goals in six games with the big club.

