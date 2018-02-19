New test could help doctors diagnose autism

(WIVB) — A groundbreaking test may one day help researchers detect autism.

A team of British scientists found that children with autism have higher levels of damage to proteins in their blood plasma.

They created a new blood and urine test that could soon be used to diagnose autism.

Experts remained cautious, saying it will be years before this test is available for doctors. They need to repeat the study’s findings in other groups.

