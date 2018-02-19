New test could help doctors diagnose autism

News 4 Staff Published:

(WIVB) — A groundbreaking test may one day help researchers detect autism.

A team of British scientists found that children with autism have higher levels of damage to proteins in their blood plasma.

They created a new blood and urine test that could soon be used to diagnose autism.

Experts remained cautious, saying it will be years before this test is available for doctors. They need to repeat the study’s findings in other groups.

MORE | Learn more about the test, developed by researchers at the University of Warwick, here.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s