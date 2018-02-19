Orchard Park police search for suspect responsible for 12 weekend car larcenies

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Orchard Park police believe late Saturday night or into the early morning hours of Sunday someone stole items from at least a dozen cars in the area of Chestnut Ridge and Armor Duells road.

The suspect hit several subdivisions and now police are hoping surveillance video will help them track down the suspect.

“They hit several subdivisions that night, not only was it the Ashwood subdivision they hit over on Hilltown. Our guys followed tracks all the way over to California road they were on Chestnut Ridge road,” said Patrick McMaster, town of Orchard Park Police Detective Lieutenant.

McMaster believes the person seen in surveillance video could be responsible for a dozen cars larcenies in Orchard Park over the weekend. He says the video came from a security camera on Breezewood drive and was recorded around 1:30 Sunday morning.

“He’s in all black, he’s got a black coat on, he’s wearing a black back pack, he’s got black pants on. Very difficult to pick up unless somebody spots him and happens to be looking outside their window,” said McMaster.

He says the common denominator in all 12 thefts: none of the car doors were locked.

“There’s no safe area there’s no place that’s out of bounds as far as the criminal is concerned. They go to places where they expect things to be left in vehicles,” said McMaster.

Police believe more than one person may be responsible. At this point police are not sure if the man seen in the surveillance video is from the area or somewhere else.

“All kinds of things were taken. Cash, coats, ear buds, gift cards,” said McMaster.

If something was stolen from your car or if you have any information about the suspect you’re asked to contact Orchard Park police at 716-662-6444.

A still shot of the suspect seen in the surveillance video can be seen below: