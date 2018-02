BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Bloomberg report says Tops could file for bankruptcy as early as this week.

UFCW Local One released a statement saying all 12,000 of their employees that work for the company have been receiving benefits, including health, pension and 401K contributions.

They went on to say they will be monitoring for any changes.

News 4 reached out to Tops for comment, but we have not heard back.