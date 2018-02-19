Sen. Schumer: Land secured for veterans cemetery in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Senator Charles Schumer announced on Monday that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs acquired the land needed to make a new cemetery for veterans in western New York.

The two recently acquired parcels of land, 60 and 77 acres each, are located in Pembroke.

“I applaud the Department of Veteran Affairs for overcoming this last impediment and acquiring these two land parcels,” Schumer said. “With this final hurdle cleared, I urge the VA to stick to a swift construction timetable and take the steps to begin the Western New York Veterans Cemetery construction this year. Making this cemetery a reality has been one of my top priorities, and now the VA has a clear path to begin construction. I am elated the VA heeded my calls and I look forward to seeing this project come to fruition. “This cemetery’s construction guarantees Western New York’s veterans will have the proper burial, at a site close to the homes, families, and the very communities they dedicated their lives to defend and serve.”

Schumer says the site will be called the Western New York National Veterans Cemetery.

Previously, the VA bought a 132-acre site bordering on Route 77 and Indian Falls Rd. in Pembroke. The two additional parcels mentioned above were needed before the cemetery could be constructed.

Schumer is urging the VA to start constructing the cemetery this year. He says it will be the only one of its kind in the Buffalo-Rochester area.