Too little, too late for Sabres in 3-2 loss to Caps

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sabres Head Coach Phil Housley wanted “passion” and “emotion” from his team on Monday.

They, like the Capitals, came out flat following disappointing losses over the weekend, but it was Washington finding the back of the net twice in the second period in a 3-1 win over Buffalo.

After struggling the first 40 minutes, the Blue & Gold finally brought some energy in the third. Scott Wilson put a shot on net from just inside the blueline, which went off of Kyle Okposo and in to give the winger his 10th goal of the season and pulled the Sabres within one.

Evgeny Kuznetsov added an empty netter, after Rasmus Ristolainen turned the puck over inside his own blueline. After that, Evander Kane netted his 19th goal of the season with 3.3 seconds remaining.

The Sabres are now 8-18-4 at home this season and dropped their third straight game. It’s the seventh time this season the Blue & Gold have lost three or more games. In fact, beginning with their five game skid to start the season, Buffalo has endured stretches of seven, four, three, five and four game losing streaks this season.

After going without a shot on goal for for the first time in his professional career in a loss to the Blackhawks on Saturday, after being stoned on two chances in the first, Alex Ovechkin tipped home his league-leading 35th goal of the season to give the Caps a 1-0 lead less than two minutes into the second period.

Midway through the frame, John Carlson got credit for Washington’s second goal, but it didn’t come without controversy.

After Kuznetsoz skated right through the slot and put a shot on goal, after a scramble to the right of Chad Johnson, the puck jumped over his pad and was kicked out of the goal by Kyle Okposo. It was initially ruled no goal, but after a review, the officials determined the puck crossed the line before Okposo’s kicked it, giving the Caps a 2-0 lead.

The Sabres are back in action Thursday when they head to Detroit.