Video shows car darting at pedestrians on Clifford Avenue

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Surveillance video shows a driver apparently trying to run down pedestrians near a corner store on Clifford Avenue.

Rochester police say the incident happened Friday night around 8:55 p.m. We’re told the driver is now facing tickets.

A video provided by T Mini Mart shows the chaos outside its store at Clifford Avenue and Ellison Street. In the video, two men are seen running up Ellison to the corner store. Shortly after, the vehicle enters the frame of the video.

The vehicle pulls onto Clifford, backs up and seems to take aim at the two people. One of the pedestrians takes off, darting between the suspect’s vehicle and a parked car — narrowly avoiding being crushed in-between.

The driver misses the pedestrians but hits the rear-end of the parked car. The driver then circles around, appears to make another attempt at running someone down, before turning back and heading back down Ellison.

Police tell News 8 the driver of the vehicle has been located. He is charged at this time with leaving the scene of an accident, but more charges could be coming. We’re told the investigation into the incident is continuing and police are looking to speak with the pedestrian involved.

It’s not clear what led up to the incident.