Video shows car darting at pedestrians on Clifford Avenue

WROC Published:
PHOTO/WROC

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Surveillance video shows a driver apparently trying to run down pedestrians near a corner store on Clifford Avenue.

Rochester police say the incident happened Friday night around 8:55 p.m. We’re told the driver is now facing tickets.

A video provided by T Mini Mart shows the chaos outside its store at Clifford Avenue and Ellison Street. In the video, two men are seen running up Ellison to the corner store. Shortly after, the vehicle enters the frame of the video.

The vehicle pulls onto Clifford, backs up and seems to take aim at the two people. One of the pedestrians takes off, darting between the suspect’s vehicle and a parked car — narrowly avoiding being crushed in-between.

The driver misses the pedestrians but hits the rear-end of the parked car. The driver then circles around, appears to make another attempt at running someone down, before turning back and heading back down Ellison.

Police tell News 8 the driver of the vehicle has been located. He is charged at this time with leaving the scene of an accident, but more charges could be coming. We’re told the investigation into the incident is continuing and police are looking to speak with the pedestrian involved.

It’s not clear what led up to the incident.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s