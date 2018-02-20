Applebee’s and IHOP to close up to 120 restaurants in 2018

(WIVB) – Applebee’s and IHOP will close up to 120 restaurants nationally in 2018, according to a press release from the chains’ parent company Tuesday. 

DineEquity, which owns both IHOP and Applebee’s, released the information in its fourth quarter fiscal report.

About 60 to 80 Applebee’s locations are anticipated to close in 2018. Closures will be based on “several criteria”, including meeting brand and image standards as well as operational results.

DineEquity expects the closure of 30 to 40 IHOP restaurants.

DineEquity also anticipates the opening of ten to 15 new Applebee’s restaurants, the majority of which are expected to be international restaurants. IHOP is expected to open 85 to 100 restaurants, “the majority of which are expected to be domestic openings”.

The company offered no list of restaurants to be closed or opened.

 

