BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man was arrested Tuesday after police found an injured dog at a Kay Street address.

According to Buffalo Police, the dog was a stolen American Bulldog who was found injured without adequate food or shelter.

Buffalo Police arrested Gene Smith, 27, of Buffalo and charged him with criminal possession of stolen property and torturing or injuring animals/failure to provide sustenance.

Buffalo Police are investigating whether Smith stole other dogs.