BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo Police narcotics detective who is accused of driving drunk in his unmarked police car has had his license suspended.

Det. Mark Locicero was arrested after the Super Bowl in the parking lot of the Wegmans at Transit and Losson.

Cheektowaga Police say he rammed a car in the lot at least once.

Locicero pleaded not guilty to DWI charges at his Tuesday arraignment.

He’s due back in court March 19.