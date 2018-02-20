Cheektowaga Police looking for suspect in two attempted robberies

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cheektowaga Police are looking for a suspect in two attempted robberies that occurred minutes apart.

No money was taken.

The attempted robberies occurred at M&T Bank at 900 Thruway Plaza and Boost Mobile at 1526 Walden Avenue.

A handgun was displayed at Boost Mobile.

Anyone with information can call 686-3923 or text an anonymous tip to Tip411 (847411) .

