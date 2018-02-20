Common Council members looking to strengthen Buffalo’s business district

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leaders in Buffalo want to strengthen the city’s business district.

Buffalo Common Council members Joel Feroleto and David Rivera are creating an advisory group. It will be focused on addressing retail on Elmwood Ave.

Feroleto, the Delaware District’s council member, said “Elmwood is a great neighborhood where a lot of the existing retailers have had a longevity that should not be overlooked! Many have been there for decades and are staples in the community. We want to learn about what practices have worked best for them, and with this group create a dialogue on important issues like additional parking and how to stay competitive with many people shopping online.”

Along with parking, retail vacancies are another concern they are looking to address.

“Our local, small businesses are the driving force of our neighborhood commercial districts,” Rivera, the Niagara District’s council member said. “We must look at what City Hall can improve upon to support local business districts like Elmwood to ensure our residents and visitors continue to have a healthy, vibrant neighborhood.”