LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Crews battled smoke and fire in an apartment above The Yelling Goat restaurant on Central Avenue in Lancaster Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was knocked down quickly, Lancaster emergency manager Ron Rozler said.

Everyone got out of the building safely. There’s no damage estimate yet .

The Yelling Goaf restaurant is on the first floor of the building. There are several apartments on the second floor.