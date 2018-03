BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County Probation is looking for help in locating a probation absconder.

Cornell Ladd, 26, is on probation for second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

His last known address was 737 Best St. in Buffalo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Erie County Probation’s confidential tipline at 716-858-2800 or email probation.tipline@erie.gov.