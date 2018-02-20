Florida school shooting suspect legally purchased at least 7 long guns

FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, students hold their hands in the air as they are evacuated by police from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla, after a shooter opened fire on the campus. Frustration is mounting in the medical community as the Trump administration again points to mental illness in response to yet another mass shooting. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP modifed) — A law enforcement official says the man charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school legally purchased at least seven long guns, including an AK-47-style rifle he bought less than a month ago.

The official is familiar with the investigation but isn’t authorized to discuss it and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, legally purchased an AR-15 that authorities say he used in Wednesday’s shooting. Federal law allows those 18 and over to buy rifles, and Cruz passed background checks necessary to obtain the weapons.

The family that housed Cruz says they took him in after his mother died. They did it, because they say it was the right thing to do.

James and Kimberly Snead insist Cruz showed no warning signs that he would do harm to himself or others.

“He had a positive, positive path going. He was going to school, he had a job, he told us two weeks ago it’s the happiest he’s ever been,” James said.

Cruz moved into their home with about six guns, which were kept locked in a safe.

A Florida judge authorized the release of Cruz’s records, showing he had multiple mental health concerns.

