Hair dryers recalled over burn hazards

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — ISO Beauty is recalling about 73,000 hair dryers because an issue with the cord can burn users.

The cord of the Ionic Pro hair dryers can get brittle near the base of the dryer.

ISO Beauty has received 35 reports of dryers sparking or smoking. There have been two reports of flames coming from the product, and three reports of users getting burn injuries on their hands or fingers.

The Ionic Pro 2000 and 2000W hand-held hair dryers were sold at Groupon.com, Target.com, ISObeauty.com, Proliss.com and Amazon.com from 2013 through last month.

