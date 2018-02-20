Hamburg police looking for owner of challenge coin found at casino

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Hamburg police are looking for the owner of an item they say “may have sentimental value.”
The item is a challenge coin found at Hamburg Gaming.
The owner can contact Lieutenant Jim Koch at (716) 649-6111 ext. 2600.
