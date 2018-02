TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the Town of Hamburg are looking for help identifying someone after a theft from Best Buy.

The person they want to identify is being sought for questioning.

Anyone who recognizes the person in this video can call Detective Scott Fraser at 648-5118 ext. 2232 or the confidential tip line at 648-5111 ext. 2847.

