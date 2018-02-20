Man killed in Orchard Park crash

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – A man was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon after the pickup truck he was driving was recovered in a drainage ditch.

Orchard Park Police responded to the scene around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a vehicle which was overturned in a drainage ditch and partially submerged in water on Taylor Road near the 219 overpass.

The operator of the vehicle was located trapped inside and unresponsive.

He was extricated by an Orchard Park Police officer and several motorists. He was transported to South Buffalo Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Erie County HazMat Team responded due to fluid leaks from the overturned truck in the standing water.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

