McCabe to have shoulder surgery, miss 4-6 months

By Published: Updated:
Buffalo Sabres Jake McCabe (19) walks onto the ice before the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Sabres blueline will be down two of their top defenseman for the rest of the year.

On Tuesday the team announced defenseman Jake McCabe will have shoulder surgery and miss the next four to six months.

“Jake has been progressing well in his recovery from his previous injury, but we decided that this was a good opportunity to take care of a problem that he has been dealing with for a while,” said Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill in a statement. “Jake will have time to fully recover before the beginning of the 2018-19 season.”

The defenseman was expected to be out a least a month after suffering a hand injury, which required thumb surgery, in the team’s loss to Anaheim on Feb. 6.

Prior to his thumb injury, McCabe had played in 53 games and scored 12 points (3 goals, 9 assists).

Zach Bogosian had season-ending hip surgery in late January.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s