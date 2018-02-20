McCabe to have shoulder surgery, miss 4-6 months

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Sabres blueline will be down two of their top defenseman for the rest of the year.

On Tuesday the team announced defenseman Jake McCabe will have shoulder surgery and miss the next four to six months.

“Jake has been progressing well in his recovery from his previous injury, but we decided that this was a good opportunity to take care of a problem that he has been dealing with for a while,” said Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill in a statement. “Jake will have time to fully recover before the beginning of the 2018-19 season.”

The defenseman was expected to be out a least a month after suffering a hand injury, which required thumb surgery, in the team’s loss to Anaheim on Feb. 6.

Prior to his thumb injury, McCabe had played in 53 games and scored 12 points (3 goals, 9 assists).

Zach Bogosian had season-ending hip surgery in late January.