Moderate rain, melting snow means more raw sewage in local waterways

Related Coverage Common sewage overflows turn WNY waterways toxic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tens of millions of gallons of partially and untreated sewage is now making its way to Lake Erie.

As News4 covered in a special report earlier this month, sewage overflows are part of the landscape in municipalities throughout the country — and Western New York is no different.

New York state law requires wastewater treatment plants to report to the Department of Environmental Conservation each time there’s an overflow.

Western New York is among the highest in the state for such reports. But officials and environmental advocates said that’s not necessarily because this region pollutes more than any other. Rather, it’s because local treatment plants adhere to the state law’s reporting requirement.

The past 24 hours as been difficult for treatment plants, which are dealing with more than an inch of rain and melting snow. Overflows reported during the same period reflect most plants are running at or beyond capacity.

As of late Tuesday morning, and for nearly 38 hours in Kenmore, untreated sewage flowed into Two Mile Creek near Sheridan Park at a rate of 226 gallons per minute — or more than 513,000 gallons.

Overflows in West Seneca were reported Tuesday morning at much greater rates. In14 hours, untreated sewage flowed into Smokes Creek near Elmsford Drive at a rate of 650 gallons per minute.

Another overflow near Seneca Street, also in West Seneca, went on for 28 hours, dumping 1,400 gallons of untreated sewage into Cazenovia Creek every minute.

But both pale in comparison to another overflow in West Seneca. For 14 hours at an overflow point off Fairfax Drive, raw sewage flowed into Cazenovia Creek at a rate of 4,500 gallons per minute; that’s nearly 3.8 million gallons of sewage in just one rain event.

To receive reports of overflows and other water-related notifications, visit the NYDEC website.

Click here to view the News4 Special Report, “Common sewage overflows turn WNY waterways toxic,” from Feb. 2.