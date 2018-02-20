New York State troopers buy $600 plane ticket to help distraught woman get home for Florida shooting vigil

But she might never have made it if it wasn’t for two generous New York state troopers.

Judson, who works in public relations, began searching for flights online, hoping it would be a quick and affordable process. It wasn’t. Thinking that dealing with the issue in person would be easier, she drove to LaGuardia Airport.

She didn’t even pack a bag. But in the time it took her to get to the airport, the only remaining seat on the flight she was looking at had sold.

“I just got out of the car and I started crying because I realized this (flight) was the only thing separating me from New York and Florida,” she said.

On the way into the terminal Judson ran into the troopers — Robert Troy and Thomas Karasinski — who noticed she looked upset. They offered to help.

She explained her situation and that she was trying to buy a last-minute airline ticket to Florida. She wasn’t sure she or her family could afford it.

Judson went to the ticket counter and called her mother in tears, trying to find a way to make the flight work. And then Troy and Karasinski showed up again.

“I’m on the phone with my mom,” she said. “And I look up and they were handing over their credit cards.”

The one-way ticket cost more than $600. Judson told the officers they didn’t have to do it.

“It’s already done,” one of them said.

In a phone interview with CNN, Judson said she has volunteered for several community organizations in Parkland, worked with special needs children and taught dance classes for kids who could not afford a studio.

“I spent my whole life giving back,” she said.

So maybe good karma can explain what the troopers did for her.