NY’s adult smoking rate inches to its lowest recorded level

The Associated Press Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state’s adult smoking rate inched to its lowest recorded level in the latest numbers from state health officials.

The administration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that 14.2 percent of adults were smokers in 2016, compared to 14.5 the year before.

Smoking rates among adults age 18 to 24 have dropped even further, to 11.7 percent. The high-school smokingrate also hit an all-time low of 4.3 percent in 2016.

Cuomo, a Democrat, says the numbers show state efforts to help smokers quit — and to prevent young people from picking up the habit — are paying off.

The numbers come from the state’s regular health surveys. According to the findings, 64 percent of smokers tried to quit in 2016.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s