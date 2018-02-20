NY’s adult smoking rate inches to its lowest recorded level

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state’s adult smoking rate inched to its lowest recorded level in the latest numbers from state health officials.

The administration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that 14.2 percent of adults were smokers in 2016, compared to 14.5 the year before.

Smoking rates among adults age 18 to 24 have dropped even further, to 11.7 percent. The high-school smokingrate also hit an all-time low of 4.3 percent in 2016.

Cuomo, a Democrat, says the numbers show state efforts to help smokers quit — and to prevent young people from picking up the habit — are paying off.

The numbers come from the state’s regular health surveys. According to the findings, 64 percent of smokers tried to quit in 2016.