Pano’s Restaurant sold to Chason Affinity Companies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pano’s Restaurant on Elmwood Ave. has been purchased by Chason Affinity Companies.

The popular restaurant is located right next to the company’s condominium project site at Elmwood and Forest avenues. Demolition and cleanup work were recently finished there.

“We are very excited to have purchased the iconic Pano’s Restaurant,” Mark Chason, president of Chason Affinity Companies, said. “My family and I have enjoyed the restaurant for many years, and we look forward to continuing the long and storied tradition of Pano Georgiadis, one of our city’s finest and most successful restauranteurs.”

Longtime Pano’s owner Pano Georgiadis says he is pleased with the purchase.

“I have known Mark Chason, his family and his team at Chason Affinity for many years, and they are committed to the community and the long-term success and viability of the restaurant,” said Georgiadis. “After 41 years, I look forward to going to Pano’s as a customer.”

