Patient sues Eastern Niagara Hospital and former employee for negligence

Related Coverage Two Niagara County men plead guilty to child pornography, cyberstalking charges

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Eastern Niagara Hospital patient who claims an employee abused her is now suing the hospital.

A nine page lawsuit lays out the disturbing details behind an unwanted relationship between a hospital patient and an employee.

News 4 is not naming the victim, but the lawsuit says she was a minor when she was admitted to Eastern Niagara Hospital from September to October of 2015. She was admitted to the hospital for mental health treatment and was not allowed to be left alone in her room at anytime or have outside contact with family and friends.

The lawsuit claims the victim was placed on one-to-one supervision with 25-year-old Timothy Laubacker, her behavioral health assistant.

According to the lawsuit, Laubacker “groomed and manipulated the victim during their time alone and initiated an inappropriate, abusive and illegal relationship” with her.

The victim says the abuse continued after she was released from the hospital.

The suit insists the hospital should have known Laubacker was a threat to his patients, saying before the victim was admitted, Laubacker initiated the same conduct with at least one other patient who was a minor.

Laubacker was eventually fired.

The lawsuit alleges the victim was never notified of his previous abuse or his firing.

The victim says the hospital “negligently, carelessly and recklessly permitted abuse with complete disregard for the rights and safety of others.” The victim goes on to say she “suffered severe conscious pain and suffering, emotional distress, embarrassment and deprivation of dignity.”

The victim’s lawsuit says Laubacker and the hospital “owed a duty of reasonable care” but they broke that, causing the girl to fear for her own safety.

The victim is suing Laubacker and the hospital for full compensation for her injuries and damages, among other things.

News 4 reached out to the hospital for comment, but they could not comment on personnel matters.

Back in July of 2017, Laubacker pleaded guilty to child pornography and cyberstalking charges for a separate incident. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday morning in Niagara County.