DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rapper Post Malone is coming to Darien Lake on May 26.

The concert will also feature 21 Savage and SOB X RBE.

Those interested in getting tickets for the 8 p.m. performance can buy them starting this Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m.

Prices range from $28.50 to $83.

Tickets can be bought at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Every paid concert ticket will get the buyer into Darien Lake Theme Park for free on the day of the concert.