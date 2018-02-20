Travis Tritt to perform solo at Riviera Theatre

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Travis Tritt will perform in North Tonawanda this Spring.

The country singer will be at the Riviera Theatre on Sunday, April 22 for a 3 p.m. performance. He will perform solo that afternoon.

Those interested in getting tickets can get them for $39-69.

Pre-sale begins Tuesday at 4 p.m. and goes through Friday, February 23.

The public sale starts on Friday at 10 a.m.

To buy tickets, click/tap here, call (716) 692-2413 or go to the theatre’s box office in person.

Doors for the show open at 2 p.m.

