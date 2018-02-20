Work continues on 3-year contract with AMR

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leaders from all across western New York are continuing to work out a 3-year contract with American Medical Response.

AMR representatives say they’re confident they will come to an agreement and continue to serve.

Calls and emails have been coming to News 4 with talks of an AMR strike. Those talks have been fueled by frustrations over dwindling employee numbers and constant contract extensions.

However, leaders with AMR say that isn’t exactly true.

AMR and Rural Metro Medical Services faced criticism last year for their response times in Buffalo.

Since then, AMR has taken over for Rural Metro.

Regional Director Thomas Maxian says “One of the biggest things is cleaning up some of the inequities or inconsistencies of the past. When this was a Rural Metro business, everybody knows it was struggling, so one of the major things we have worked on, and the union has agreed with, is to try to clean up those things from the past and be much more consistent going forward.

The company has extended their current contract through March 31, but we’re told they expect to come to resolution soon.

