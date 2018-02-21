31 new citizens take oath of allegiance in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul welcomed some of the newest U.S. citizens on Tuesday.

31 people were sworn in as the newest Americans at the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site in Buffalo.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Leslie Foschio stressed the importance of all citizens to those taking the oath of allegiance.

“Our democracy thrives on intelligent and involved and informed citizens and I know the new citizens are going to fulfill that obligation to their very upmost,” Foschio said.

The new Americans came to the U.S. from 18 different countries.

