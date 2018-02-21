Billy Graham to lie in repose 2 days; private funeral

(AP) – The Rev. Billy Graham will lie in repose for two days next week and a funeral will be held on March 2.

Mark DeMoss is a spokesman for the DeMoss Group, a public relations firm handling the arrangements for Graham, who died at his home in Montreat, North Carolina, on Wednesday at age 99.

DeMoss says Graham’s body will be taken from Asheville to Charlotte on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The procession is expected to take 3 ½ hours, ending at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte.

DeMoss says Graham will lie in repose Monday and Tuesday, and a private funeral will be held on Friday, March 2. He says invitations will be extended to President Donald Trump and former presidents.

He says Graham’s son Franklin Graham will perform the eulogy.