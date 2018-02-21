Canisius takes second meeting against Niagara

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – – Niagara knew they would be facing an uphill battle from tip off with their leading scorer, Matt Scott, sidelined due to an ankle injury.

Despite the loss of the Purple Eagles starter, the home team came out of the gate strong in the second meeting between the MAAC foes. In front of a sold out crowd at the Gallagher Center, Niagara led 40-37 at the half.

The game stayed tight following the break until Canisius’ offense caught fire. Turing the three point deficit into a 15 point lead with 5:33 remaining.

Kahlil Dukes for Niagara and Isaiah Reese for Canisius each finished with 26 points.

Each team has one regular season game remaining before the conference tournament begins.