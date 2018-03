GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cashless tolls will be a reality on Grand Island next month.

The first new toll structure is already in place on the I-190.

This new toll system means you’ll no longer have to stop or slow down to get across the Grand Island Bridge.

Overhead cameras snap a picture of your license plate. You’ll then get a bill in the mail.

If you have EZ-Pass, the toll charge will be taken directly out of your account.