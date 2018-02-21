Demanding justice two years later for India Cummings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 27-year-old India Cummings died exactly two years ago after spending two weeks in custody at the Erie County Holding Center.

Cummings was arrested after a car jacking in February of 2016.

Her official cause of death is still not known, but family members say she was declared brain dead before she died.

“There was excessive blood clotting which ultimately led to a pulmonary embolism and that led to my client going into cardiac arrest, all her organs ended up shutting down,” said Matthew Albert, attorney for Cummings.

Albert claims the blood clotting came from abuse from officers and those at the holding center. He says she was severely neglected and mistreated during a psychological breakdown.

“It led not just to death, but to extreme pain and suffering during those horrific 17 days that she was housed at this facility,” said Albert.

“It is just a crime that she died, she should have never been in the holding center, she should’ve been in a health treatment center,” said executive director of WNY Peace Center, Vicki Ross.

Wednesday dozens of people rallied to remember Cummings and to demand justice.

A federal lawsuit was filed more than a year ago accusing Erie County, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Tim Howard and the Lackawanna Police Department for causing her death.

When the lawsuit was filed last year, Sheriff Howard said he believed his staff performed appropriately during Cummings time at the holding center.

Last week, the State Commission of Corrections named Erie County Holding Center one of the worst local jails in the state.

“That is how horrific the conditions are, how inhumane they are. Things have gotten worse, not better and that’s after a federal lawsuit,” said Albert.