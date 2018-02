BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office sent out a warrant notice for a Buffalo man.

They are looking for Tyree Sommerville, 43, who has an address on 15th St.

Anyone with information on Sommerville’s whereabouts can call the Sheriff’s office at (716) 858-2903. Calls are confidential, the office says.

Authorities say that if he is seen, Sommerville should not be approached.