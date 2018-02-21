ESCO: Man stopped on Route 219 charged with stealing over $1,000 of electronics from Walmart

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A North Tonawanda man accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of electronics from the Springville Walmart was apprehended by Erie County Sheriff’s deputies while fleeing on Route 219 Tuesday.

According to sheriff’s reports, deputies were dispatched after Walmart’s loss prevention staff observed a man leaving the parking lot after not paying for a 60″ TV and two security systems.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy stopped a vehicle traveling northbound that matched the description given by the store personnel.The operator also matched the descriptions provided.

The driver, Michael Cook, 33, of North Tonawanda, was charged with grand larceny and is being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment.