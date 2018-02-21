Flake backs bill to raise age to buy AR-15 style weapons

At a White House forum Wednesday on school shootings with parents, teachers and student survivors of recent tragedies, President Donald Trump was urged to consider raising the age at which such weapons could be purchased, something he appeared to embrace.

“In addition to what we’re going to do about background checks, we’re going to go very strong into age, age of purchase, and we’re also going to go very strong into the mental health aspect,” Trump said.

But the measure ran into powerful headwinds Wednesday evening, when the National Rifle Association announced it rejects lifting the age for purchasing rifles.

“Federal Law prohibits adults under the age of 21 from purchasing a handgun from a licensed firearm dealer. Legislative proposals that prevent law-abiding adults aged 18-20 years old from acquiring rifles and shotguns effectively prohibits them for purchasing any firearm, thus depriving them of their constitutional right to self-protection,” said Jennifer Baker, the NRA public affairs director.

Baker added: “We need serious proposals to prevent violent criminals and the dangerously mentally ill from acquiring firearms. Passing a law that makes it illegal for a 20-year-old to purchase a shotgun for hunting or an adult single mother from purchasing the most effective self-defense rifle on the market punishes law-abiding citizens for the evil acts of criminals.”