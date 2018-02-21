Florida high school student arrested after yelling “school shooter”

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) – A 16-year-old Milton High School student was arrested Wednesday after he knocked on a classroom door and loudly yelled “school shooter” three times.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says a school resource officer was informed of the incident at around 11:14 a.m.

After the student yelled “school shooter”, the teacher opened the door to find him standing in the hallway laughing, deputies say.

The student was immediately taken to the School Resource Officer and the Dean, deputies say.

According to the sheriff’s office, there were 13 witnesses to the incident. The student was immediately taken into custody and arrested, deputies say.

The student was then transported to the Santa Rosa County Jail where he was booked and processed. The student was charged with Disturbing the Peace-School Function- Second Degree Misdemeanor.